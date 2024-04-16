Critical Comparison: Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) versus Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF)

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) and Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

92.6% of Icosavax shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Icosavax shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icosavax N/A -43.06% -39.53% Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icosavax 0 2 1 0 2.33 Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 1 4.00

Icosavax currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 73.09%. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of C$18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 566.67%. Given Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Icosavax.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icosavax $580,000.00 1,322.20 -$91.76 million ($2.22) -6.90 Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Icosavax.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals beats Icosavax on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Icosavax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target. Icosavax, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. As of February 19, 2024, Icosavax, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of AstraZeneca PLC.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of technologies in the biotechnology sector. The company's lead product candidate is EP-104IAR, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of unmet medical needs and for pain relief for knee osteoarthritis and eosinophilic esophagitis, as well as under development for treating canine osteoarthritis. Its products in development also include EP-201, an antibiotic for post-surgical site infections; and EP-105, an extended-release post-surgical anesthetic for post-surgical pain. In addition, the company develops product candidates for oncology. The company was formerly known as Plaza Capital Partners Inc. and changed its name to Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in May 2012.Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

