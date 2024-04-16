DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.31

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and traded as low as $0.29. DAVIDsTEA shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 3,257 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get DAVIDsTEA alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA Price Performance

About DAVIDsTEA

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.66.

(Get Free Report)

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.