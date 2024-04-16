DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.31

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and traded as low as $0.29. DAVIDsTEA shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 3,257 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
DAVIDsTEA
DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.
