EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Short Interest Up 6.7% in March

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,500 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 173,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVI Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in EVI Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $8,389,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EVI opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $274.94 million, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.33. EVI Industries has a 12-month low of $17.38 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.36 million for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.54%.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

