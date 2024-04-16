Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Barclays upped their price objective on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average is $37.12.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

