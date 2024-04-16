Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $119.68 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

