Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Hafnia Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of HAFN stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. Hafnia has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $8.19.
