Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Hafnia Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of HAFN stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. Hafnia has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $8.19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hafnia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hafnia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.