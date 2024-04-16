Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Given New $120.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HLNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hamilton Lane from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Hamilton Lane from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $110.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.40 and its 200-day moving average is $104.53. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $62.86 and a one year high of $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.47 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

In other news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $5,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 480,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 228.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 42,898 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 21,123 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth $803,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth $827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

