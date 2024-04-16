Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 240,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP opened at $157.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $168.82.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.70.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

