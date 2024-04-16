Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 18,385 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $69,261,000 after purchasing an additional 207,702 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

