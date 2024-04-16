Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 819 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in XPO were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in XPO by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in XPO in the third quarter worth $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in XPO in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in XPO by 37.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on XPO. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.15.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $123.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.54. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 76.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.19. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $130.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

