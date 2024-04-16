Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total value of $95,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,540,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,729 shares of company stock worth $13,124,641. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $898.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $956.81 and its 200 day moving average is $889.95. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $998.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REGN. StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,189.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.57.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

