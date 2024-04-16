Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $15,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $204.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.43 and a twelve month high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.28.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

