Informatica’s (INFA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INFA. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Informatica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Informatica in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.78.

Informatica Stock Down 6.5 %

NYSE INFA opened at $35.98 on Monday. Informatica has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -78.22, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average is $28.45.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $445.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.51 million. Informatica had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Informatica will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,935,903.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,647,149.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 5,952 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $201,594.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 490,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,626,850.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,935,903.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,647,149.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,683 shares of company stock worth $5,564,047 over the last three months. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,720,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,966,000 after acquiring an additional 883,642 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Informatica by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,308,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,246 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Informatica by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,308,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,468,000 after purchasing an additional 159,066 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Informatica by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,525,000 after purchasing an additional 297,289 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

