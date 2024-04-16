Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TILE. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Interface from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Interface from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Interface stock opened at $15.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $898.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37. Interface has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.16 million. Interface had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Interface will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TILE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Interface by 228.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Interface by 131.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Interface during the second quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Interface by 407.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Interface during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

