International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Calavo Growers as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVGW. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth about $850,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Calavo Growers by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Calavo Growers by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in Calavo Growers by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 158,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Calavo Growers by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers Trading Up 0.8 %

Calavo Growers stock opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.59 million, a PE ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 0.65. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $38.97.

Calavo Growers Announces Dividend

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.25 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get Our Latest Report on CVGW

Calavo Growers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.