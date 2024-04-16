International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $5.54 Million in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 170,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,536,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 5.50% of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:SVAL opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected by multiple factors. SVAL was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.