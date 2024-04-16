Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the March 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KBWR stock opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.49.

Get Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.3993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,048,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 307.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 39,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 24,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.