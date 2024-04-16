iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Lowered by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.01 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.98.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

