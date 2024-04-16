iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 273.6% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 705,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 407,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period.

IJJ opened at $110.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $118.63.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

