Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JXN. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.67 per share, for a total transaction of $194,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,206.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 47.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 51,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

JXN opened at $64.16 on Thursday. Jackson Financial has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. Jackson Financial’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

