Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC) Short Interest Down 13.7% in March

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Keen Vision Acquisition stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35. Keen Vision Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keen Vision Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Keen Vision Acquisition by 662.4% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 746,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 649,000 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $775,000. Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,948,000. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 157,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 106,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,278,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after buying an additional 884,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

About Keen Vision Acquisition

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

