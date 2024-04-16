Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,472,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $125.45 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 93.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

