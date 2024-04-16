Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,664.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,355,000 after buying an additional 2,209,156 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,191,000 after buying an additional 1,888,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,770,000 after buying an additional 1,433,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,008,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,895,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,493,000 after purchasing an additional 996,561 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

INDA stock opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.26. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

