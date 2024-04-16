Lendway, Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY) Short Interest Down 12.4% in March

Lendway, Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the March 15th total of 16,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Lendway Stock Performance

Shares of LDWY opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. Lendway has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $9.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07.

Institutional Trading of Lendway

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lendway stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lendway, Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.81% of Lendway as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lendway Company Profile

Lendway, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

