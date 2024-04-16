Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $204.29.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

MMC stock opened at $197.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $171.47 and a 1-year high of $209.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.64.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $438,138.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.