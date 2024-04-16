MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.23.

NYSE MET opened at $69.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.89 and its 200 day moving average is $66.62. The company has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $74.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 73.3% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

