Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $7,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Avantor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,508,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,269,000 after purchasing an additional 194,031 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVTR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Avantor Trading Down 1.0 %

Avantor stock opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

