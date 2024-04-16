Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $8.30 Million Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $8,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,347,952.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $3,010,346.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,117 shares in the company, valued at $18,068,126.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 474,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,347,952.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,229 shares of company stock valued at $9,062,967. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BMRN opened at $91.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 103.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.53 and a 200-day moving average of $89.08. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.01%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.