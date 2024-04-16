Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Barclays

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.89.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $65.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.21 and a 200 day moving average of $70.52. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,231,413,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.