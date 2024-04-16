Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Natuzzi stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. Natuzzi has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41.

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Natuzzi worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

