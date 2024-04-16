Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.87 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 28.12%. On average, analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OSBC opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. Old Second Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 281.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 140.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James raised Old Second Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

