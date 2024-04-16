One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for One Liberty Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 15th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for One Liberty Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for One Liberty Properties’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

One Liberty Properties Stock Down 2.0 %

One Liberty Properties stock opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. One Liberty Properties has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

Institutional Trading of One Liberty Properties

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 23.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 7.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 7.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

