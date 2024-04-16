Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

Oragenics stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.31. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.15.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($5.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

Oragenics Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Oragenics by 388.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Oragenics by 591.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Oragenics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

