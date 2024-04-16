Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Oragenics Stock Performance
Oragenics stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.31. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.15.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($5.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oragenics
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.