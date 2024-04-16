Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OVV. UBS Group increased their target price on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.71.

NYSE:OVV opened at $52.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.25. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.65.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Ovintiv had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.21%.

In related news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $471,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,012.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $471,045.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,012.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,564 shares of company stock worth $4,660,818. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVV. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 38.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,748,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,998 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,029,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,816,000 after buying an additional 2,484,554 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,597,000 after buying an additional 1,827,966 shares during the period. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $56,151,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

