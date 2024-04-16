Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CEL-SCI Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CVM)

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for CEL-SCI in a report released on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CEL-SCI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for CEL-SCI’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

CEL-SCI Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of CEL-SCI stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18. CEL-SCI has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.23.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEL-SCI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 178,478 shares in the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CEL-SCI by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.