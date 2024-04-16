Royal Gold (RGLD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $152.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.32 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Royal Gold to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Stock Performance

RGLD stock opened at $121.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.95 and its 200-day moving average is $113.92. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $147.82.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.96%.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $52,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $986,897.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Royal Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGLD

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.