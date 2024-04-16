S. R. Schill & Associates Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 111,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,747,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.35.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $337.93 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $334.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.