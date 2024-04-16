Saxony Capital Management LLC Invests $390,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 35,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 3,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 149,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 67,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $156.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.27 and a twelve month high of $161.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.73 and its 200 day moving average is $141.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,033,907 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

