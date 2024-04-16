Schoolcraft Capital LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 70,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 40,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 357,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,705,000 after buying an additional 20,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $119.68 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.12. The firm has a market cap of $473.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

