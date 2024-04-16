Short Interest in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Expands By 17.4%

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Equitable Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. Equitable has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $38.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Equitable Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.
View Our Latest Stock Report on EQH
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 20,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,903,370.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,367.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,903,370.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,938 shares of company stock valued at $6,890,172 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 1,421.4% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $9,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.
About Equitable
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.
