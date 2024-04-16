Short Interest in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Drops By 10.5%

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 463,600 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the March 15th total of 517,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 777,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $66.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.17. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $60.92 and a twelve month high of $70.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

