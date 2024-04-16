Short Interest in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Decreases By 6.4%

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the March 15th total of 70,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Katapult Stock Performance
NASDAQ KPLT opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29. Katapult has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76.
Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.71 million for the quarter. Katapult had a negative net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 6,063.05%.
About Katapult
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.
