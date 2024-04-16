Short Interest in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Decreases By 6.4%

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the March 15th total of 70,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Katapult Stock Performance

NASDAQ KPLT opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29. Katapult has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76.

Get Katapult alerts:

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.71 million for the quarter. Katapult had a negative net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 6,063.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Katapult

About Katapult

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Katapult by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Katapult in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Katapult in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Katapult during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Katapult by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.