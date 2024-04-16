Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) and CD Projekt (OTC:OTGLF) Financial Comparison

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) and CD Projekt (OTC:OTGLF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Snail shares are held by institutional investors. 75.7% of Snail shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Snail alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Snail and CD Projekt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snail -5.84% -104.80% -5.10% CD Projekt N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snail 0 0 0 0 N/A CD Projekt 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Snail and CD Projekt, as provided by MarketBeat.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Snail and CD Projekt’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snail $60.90 million 0.62 -$9.09 million ($0.24) -4.25 CD Projekt N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CD Projekt has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snail.

About Snail

(Get Free Report)

Snail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. Snail, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Olive Wood Global Development Limited.

About CD Projekt

(Get Free Report)

CD Projekt S.A., together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles in Poland. The company operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. Its product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077. The company also distributes videogames through GOG.com distribution platform and the GOG GALAXY application. In addition, it exports its products in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and Africa. The company exports its products in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and Africa. CD Projekt S.A. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

Receive News & Ratings for Snail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.