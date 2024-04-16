Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Receives GBX 6,946.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,444 ($80.22).

SXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Spectris to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($105.81) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Spectris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,780 ($47.06) to GBX 3,520 ($43.82) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,435 ($55.21) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of SXS stock opened at GBX 3,216 ($40.03) on Thursday. Spectris has a 1-year low of GBX 2,917 ($36.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,883.85 ($48.35). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,411.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,424.23. The firm has a market cap of £3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,297.14, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.67) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $25.30. This represents a yield of 1.49%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,642.86%.

In other news, insider Derek Harding sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,201 ($39.85), for a total transaction of £61,107.09 ($76,070.07). Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

