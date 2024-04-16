Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Stock Performance
NYSE SPLP opened at $38.58 on Friday. Steel Partners has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10,210.91.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $466.91 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 16.41%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Steel Partners Company Profile
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
