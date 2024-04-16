Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $934,000 Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.4 %

CL stock opened at $86.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $90.37.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 29,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $2,502,634.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,330,892.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

