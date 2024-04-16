Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $123.42 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 812,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,799 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of D.R. Horton worth $123,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $560,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $149.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.86 and a 200-day moving average of $138.04. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $97.92 and a one year high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745 in the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

