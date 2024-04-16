Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $124.77 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,841,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,055 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of American International Group worth $124,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in American International Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 43.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $73.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.17.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. American International Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on American International Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIG

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.