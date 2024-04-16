Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,129,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,721 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.50% of VICI Properties worth $163,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 286.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 20,869 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,146,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,271,000 after acquiring an additional 183,369 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 203,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,626 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 58.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 755,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,979,000 after purchasing an additional 277,143 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 178,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 114,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VICI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

VICI Properties Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE VICI opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $34.05.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

