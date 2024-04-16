Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,679 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of Capital One Financial worth $129,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $37,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.05.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $139.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $149.27. The stock has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.24.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

